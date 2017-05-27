Extra Mustard

High school sophomore strikes out every batter in perfect game

More Sports
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

Not only did New Jersey softball pitcher Mia Faieta throw a perfect game this week, she struck out all 21 batters she faced. 

Faieta, a sophomore at Cedar Grove High School, mowed down every North Warren hitter in a state semifinal game on Thursday. Faieta’s team won the game 4–0.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before,” Cedar Grove head coach Nicole Velardi told The Record. “She really held it together. We didn't realize until the last inning that she was doing it.”

Thursday’s perfecto came nine days after Faieta struck out the first 15 batters in a mercy rule-shortened 11–0 victory over Paterson Charter.

Faieta leads the entire state of New Jersey with 321 strikeouts on the season. She has 61 strikeouts in 25 innings across four playoff games this year, allowing just eight hitters to reach base (four by base hit and four by walk).

She will try to do it again in the final this Tuesday against top-seeded Verona. 

