Not only did New Jersey softball pitcher Mia Faieta throw a perfect game this week, she struck out all 21 batters she faced.

Faieta, a sophomore at Cedar Grove High School, mowed down every North Warren hitter in a state semifinal game on Thursday. Faieta’s team won the game 4–0.

“I’ve never witnessed anything like that before,” Cedar Grove head coach Nicole Velardi told The Record. “She really held it together. We didn't realize until the last inning that she was doing it.”

Don't see a scorebook look like this very often, but it happened today courtesy of Mia Faieta of @CedarGroveSB pic.twitter.com/hhy6fCYWxt — Sean Reilly (@SeanReillyHS) May 26, 2017

Thursday’s perfecto came nine days after Faieta struck out the first 15 batters in a mercy rule-shortened 11–0 victory over Paterson Charter.

Faieta leads the entire state of New Jersey with 321 strikeouts on the season. She has 61 strikeouts in 25 innings across four playoff games this year, allowing just eight hitters to reach base (four by base hit and four by walk).

She will try to do it again in the final this Tuesday against top-seeded Verona.