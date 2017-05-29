Extra Mustard

Congrats to Pitbull for having the most cringeworthy celebrity Memorial Day tweet

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The thought was there. The execution, however, was highly flawed.

Like many celebrities and athletes, Pitbull took to Twitter on Monday to send out thoughts on Memorial Day in 140 characters. The singer's words were just fine. But then he added a photo, and, well, the narcissism from the man nicknamed Mr. Worldwide was a bit much.

When you make it about you, the Twittersphere let's you know it should not be about you.

Congrats to @TotesMcGotes for his timelines in using Monday's big story as a way to shame Pitbull.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters