Congrats to Pitbull for having the most cringeworthy celebrity Memorial Day tweet
The thought was there. The execution, however, was highly flawed.
Like many celebrities and athletes, Pitbull took to Twitter on Monday to send out thoughts on Memorial Day in 140 characters. The singer's words were just fine. But then he added a photo, and, well, the narcissism from the man nicknamed Mr. Worldwide was a bit much.
Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrnGIdB2St— Pitbull (@pitbull) May 29, 2017
When you make it about you, the Twittersphere let's you know it should not be about you.
@pitbull I guess it's the thought that counts... pic.twitter.com/B3xYf1z33Q— Big Nate™ (@TheOnlyBigNate) May 29, 2017
@pitbull @GideonResnick pic.twitter.com/hRUvDt4KqY— Rebecca Raymer 🦋 (@rannray) May 29, 2017
@pitbull @neaterguyonline pic.twitter.com/jsJvvz3QLK— chalupacabra (@MunchkinFunk) May 29, 2017
@pitbull thank you for your service, mr. worldwide. pic.twitter.com/u9ikBt2J6V— diane alston (@dianelyssa) May 29, 2017
@pitbull Yeah, that's gonna be a hard No for me pic.twitter.com/W0ZXQQNh6k— MOST PALONE (@SprinkleMeMayne) May 29, 2017
Cuz who can forget when Pitbull stormed the beaches of Normandy. https://t.co/kQRr6y8n60— Steven (@Steven_D_Kane) May 29, 2017
@pitbull Your selflessness is inspiring, sir. pic.twitter.com/kBxURsdKLR— Molly Bomb (@MollyBohm) May 29, 2017
@pitbull Remember those that made ultimate sacrifice— Jeff McCarthy (@jeff1508) May 29, 2017
* puts own face on flag
@Cleve_Steamr @pitbull I can't tell if he's self aware— Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) May 29, 2017
@pitbull Thank you for remembering Pitbull today— Timothy Crêpe (@hehgamers) May 29, 2017
@pitbull @PublicBenjamin Looking forward to a tasteful Pitbull on the cross depiction, come next Easter.— Phil Harris (@kingswell) May 29, 2017
@pitbull To Mr. Worldwide, who frequently sacrifices his pride with lyrics like, "Give credit where credit is due/Know that I don’t give a number 2.”— Candy Kirby (@candykirby) May 29, 2017
@pitbull pic.twitter.com/kp3qE758F7— Totes McGotes (@TotesMcGotes) May 29, 2017
Congrats to @TotesMcGotes for his timelines in using Monday's big story as a way to shame Pitbull.