The thought was there. The execution, however, was highly flawed.

Like many celebrities and athletes, Pitbull took to Twitter on Monday to send out thoughts on Memorial Day in 140 characters. The singer's words were just fine. But then he added a photo, and, well, the narcissism from the man nicknamed Mr. Worldwide was a bit much.

Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for America #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/yrnGIdB2St — Pitbull (@pitbull) May 29, 2017

When you make it about you, the Twittersphere let's you know it should not be about you.

@pitbull Yeah, that's gonna be a hard No for me pic.twitter.com/W0ZXQQNh6k — MOST PALONE (@SprinkleMeMayne) May 29, 2017

Cuz who can forget when Pitbull stormed the beaches of Normandy. https://t.co/kQRr6y8n60 — Steven (@Steven_D_Kane) May 29, 2017

@pitbull Remember those that made ultimate sacrifice



* puts own face on flag — Jeff McCarthy (@jeff1508) May 29, 2017

@pitbull Thank you for remembering Pitbull today — Timothy Crêpe (@hehgamers) May 29, 2017

@pitbull @PublicBenjamin Looking forward to a tasteful Pitbull on the cross depiction, come next Easter. — Phil Harris (@kingswell) May 29, 2017

@pitbull To Mr. Worldwide, who frequently sacrifices his pride with lyrics like, "Give credit where credit is due/Know that I don’t give a number 2.” — Candy Kirby (@candykirby) May 29, 2017

