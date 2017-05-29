Extra Mustard

Richard Sherman makes good on promise, pays for high schooler to attend college

1:51 | NFL
What it's like to train Richard Sherman
icon
Paula Rogo
22 minutes ago

When Seattle Seahawks player Richard Sherman first met Hershai James in 2016 at a charity dinner, he made her a promise: if she could make the honor roll in her upcoming senior year in high school, he would personally fund her college scholarship.

The All-Pro cornerback had been in Richmond, Va. to support his friend, former Seahawks player Michael Robinson, who had started a program to help children who were struggling to keep up with their education (Robinson and James both went to the same school -- Varina High School).“At the dinner when Richard Sherman came to me about the scholarship, I was in shock. I believe I said, 'Really?’ for reassurance,” she told the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I just felt so blessed to be given the wonderful opportunity.”

James reached her goal of raising her GPA to a 3.0, and making the honor roll. And Sherman came through with his promise.

“It goes back to knowledge is power and if you have knowledge you’re going to be as powerful as you ever want to be,” said Sherman, who is a Stanford graduate.

James says she worked hard to get to the goal, which kept her motivated throughout the school year.

“When my senior year began, I definitely had the scholarship in my head as motivation,” James said. “With being a senior, the year is really stressful. Having something to look forward to helped. It’s like saying my hard work and dedication had paid off.”

She will be attend Norfolk State University in the fall.

This story originally appeared on Essence.com

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters