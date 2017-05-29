Extra Mustard

Be worried, Warriors fans. Be very worried.

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

The Warriors are big favorites (-320) over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but Cleveland may have just gotten the break it needs.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who has incorrectly predicted the winner of the last six NBA Finals, has picked Golden State to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The boisterous personality did predict that the Cavaliers will make it a seven-game series, though.

Personally, this all makes good fodder, but this is how we truly feel about anyone putting any stock into anything Stephen A. has to say.

The NBA Finals begin Wednesday in Golden State.

 

