Be worried, Warriors fans. Be very worried.

The Warriors are big favorites (-320) over the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, but Cleveland may have just gotten the break it needs.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, who has incorrectly predicted the winner of the last six NBA Finals, has picked Golden State to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Nonetheless, here is @stephenasmith's NBA Finals prediction: Warriors in 7. LeBron and the Cavaliers happy or nah? 😂 pic.twitter.com/9NGjfCo6cP — First Take (@FirstTake) May 29, 2017

The boisterous personality did predict that the Cavaliers will make it a seven-game series, though.

Personally, this all makes good fodder, but this is how we truly feel about anyone putting any stock into anything Stephen A. has to say.

The NBA Finals begin Wednesday in Golden State.