Traina Thoughts: Please ignore anything Stephen A. Smith says about the NBA Finals

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

1. If you are a regular viewer of First Take on ESPN, you're already a lost cause. But at least do yourself a favor and make it a point to ignore anything Stephen A. Smith says about the upcoming NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers. The bloviator has been wrong on his last six NBA Finals predictions, six of which are detailed in the hilarious video below.

2. I'll be rooting so hard for LeBron, but I don't see how you can pass up Golden State at -260 for the series.

3. The best Cavaliers-Celtics postgame troll job came from WWE superstar and Cleveland native, The Miz, who actually had a graphic created to celebrate his team's win.

4. If you're bored at work and wanna gross out a co-worker or friend, just send them this video of Shaq's mangled foot.

5. A lot of people say that Major League Baseball has a problem courting young fans. Having security guard rip balls away from little kids is not going to help that problem. (Bonus points to the announcer for dropping a "Lighten up, Francis.")

6. A Russian MMA fighter got beat up by his opponent and then slapped by his mom after the match on Thursday.

7. The Texas Rangers have taken it upon themselves to provide the Internet with outstanding GIFs.

8. For Memorial Day weekend, make sure you take a couple of minutes at some point to read this important piece by A's pitcher Sean Doolittle and his fianceè Eirann Dolan about what they are doing to help veterans.​

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Few things are better an an old-school Rock interview with The Coach.

