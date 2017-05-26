The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. If you are a regular viewer of First Take on ESPN, you're already a lost cause. But at least do yourself a favor and make it a point to ignore anything Stephen A. Smith says about the upcoming NBA Finals between the Warriors and Cavaliers. The bloviator has been wrong on his last six NBA Finals predictions, six of which are detailed in the hilarious video below.

For the past 6 years (since 2011), Stephen A. Smith has not correctly predicted a NBA finals winner. pic.twitter.com/LxSQ08vw14 — TotalProSports (@TotalProSports) May 26, 2017

2. I'll be rooting so hard for LeBron, but I don't see how you can pass up Golden State at -260 for the series.

@LVSuperBook posts opening line on Game 1 of NBA Finals: Warriors -7 over Cavs, total 225.5 (series price: Warriors -260, Cavs +220) #RJnow — Todd Dewey (@tdewey33) May 26, 2017

3. The best Cavaliers-Celtics postgame troll job came from WWE superstar and Cleveland native, The Miz, who actually had a graphic created to celebrate his team's win.

On behalf of The #ItCouple: Congratulations @celtics , you have earned #TheMizParticipationAward YOU TRIED! @warriors ur up #DefendTheLand @cavs A post shared by Mike "The Miz" Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on May 25, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

4. If you're bored at work and wanna gross out a co-worker or friend, just send them this video of Shaq's mangled foot.

SHAQ'S FOOT WILL HAUNT YOU FOR LIFE!!! pic.twitter.com/EaWWjngEmt — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 26, 2017

5. A lot of people say that Major League Baseball has a problem courting young fans. Having security guard rip balls away from little kids is not going to help that problem. (Bonus points to the announcer for dropping a "Lighten up, Francis.")

here's better quality.. and an update: Braves announcers said the team was giving the kid a signed baseball.. pic.twitter.com/VrwxUIkStT — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) May 25, 2017

6. A Russian MMA fighter got beat up by his opponent and then slapped by his mom after the match on Thursday.

Get up! Get up! This is what Victor heard after this brutal GNP KO. Just Mom Kichigin way (FNG) pic.twitter.com/Tdafks4wHO — Jolassanda (@Jolassanda) May 25, 2017

7. The Texas Rangers have taken it upon themselves to provide the Internet with outstanding GIFs.

8. For Memorial Day weekend, make sure you take a couple of minutes at some point to read this important piece by A's pitcher Sean Doolittle and his fianceè Eirann Dolan about what they are doing to help veterans.​

9. THE DAILY ROCK: Few things are better an an old-school Rock interview with The Coach.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.