All The Ways Tiger Woods Still Makes Money

1. DUIs are not funny or something to joke about. Mugshots are a different story, though. With Tiger Woods getting arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday morning, Twitter has been reacting to his unbelievable mugshot at a rapid rate. Here is a sampling.

Daly thinks Tiger needs to ease up pic.twitter.com/4mu9UcbcUT — Weather Moose (@WXMoose) May 29, 2017

Russell Wilson after his first night of sex with Ciara pic.twitter.com/E1BDZCpjsq — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) May 29, 2017

The Tiger Woods mugshot. His 30 for 30 some day is going to fascinating. pic.twitter.com/KYzLAeT3nO — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) May 29, 2017

In case you need visual reminders... I think Shaq's foot edges out the tiger mugshot pic.twitter.com/oRtWhrt6Tm — Michael Maghsoudi (@itsmikemags) May 29, 2017

Tiger Woods arrested for suspicion of DUI this morning. "Suspicion" my ass. lol pic.twitter.com/zFBcqSV1fe — Matt Curry (@Believe_in_Bald) May 29, 2017

The look you give people when they say "Tiger Woods will win another major!" pic.twitter.com/NMpAq8m7Gh — Joe Hunk (@JoeHunk) May 29, 2017

The only Tiger mugshot that matters pic.twitter.com/hfTFjHkwT1 — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) May 29, 2017

Tiger Woods is worth $740 million.

He can afford all of the Ubers. — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) May 29, 2017

Tiger Woods, holidays, late nights and vehicles do not mix. — Lawrence (@BlindLawrence) May 29, 2017

GET AN @UBER! — Boston Patriot (@prezcandidates) May 29, 2017

2. In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, I wrote a piece ranking the top 10 days of the year. Please read and let me know on Twitter what I missed or got wrong.

3. This is why Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy ends up on every "best Tweeters" list. Major League Baseball teams have been tweeting en masse about buying their special edition Memorial Day cap. McCarthy drops the truth.

generations of soldiers died protecting our country and its freedoms- don't forget to buy an official baseball hat to say thank you — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) May 29, 2017

4. Joel Embiid with a very important reminder.

Gone but never forgotten #RIPHarambe A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on May 28, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

5. This is an outstanding read on why LeBron James can never win when it comes to comparisons to Michael Jordan.

6. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a grand slam yesterday. This was a gift for the New York City tabloids.

NYC tabloids are gonna run out of bad Judge puns in about a month at this rate. pic.twitter.com/Vlk8RTdNUN — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 29, 2017

7. THE DAILY ROCK: In honor of Memorial Day, here's Dwayne Johnson surprising a military family with help from Jimmy Fallon.

