Traina Thoughts: Twitter reacts to Tiger Woods' mugshot

Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. DUIs are not funny or something to joke about. Mugshots are a different story, though. With Tiger Woods getting arrested on suspicion of DUI Monday morning, Twitter has been reacting to his unbelievable mugshot at a rapid rate. Here is a sampling.

2. In honor of Memorial Day Weekend, I wrote a piece ranking the top 10 days of the year. Please read and let me know on Twitter what I missed or got wrong.

3. This is why Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy ends up on every "best Tweeters" list. Major League Baseball teams have been tweeting en masse about buying their special edition Memorial Day cap. McCarthy drops the truth.

4. Joel Embiid with a very important reminder.

Gone but never forgotten #RIPHarambe

A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

5. This is an outstanding read on why LeBron James can never win when it comes to comparisons to Michael Jordan.

6. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a grand slam yesterday. This was a gift for the New York City tabloids.

7. THE DAILY ROCK: In honor of Memorial Day, here's Dwayne Johnson surprising a military family with help from Jimmy Fallon.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

 

 

