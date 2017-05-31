Extra Mustard

Cavs fans cut ‘Defend The Land’ and ‘Cavs’ into lawns

Scooby Axson
35 minutes ago

While the Cleveland Cavaliers get set to defend their NBA Championship in the sports world's best trilogy with the Golden State Warriors, some of their fans are apparently gearing up for the Finals by doing yard work.

Check out what same fans have done to their front lawns in a photo posted by the Cavs official Twitter page.

It's not the best art in the world, but the time and effort the fans probably spent on it certainly makes up for it.

The NBA Finals get underway on Thursday in Oakland.

