The Cavs, Warriors NBA Finals rematch gets the Taiwanese animation treatment
The Taiwanese animation videos that pop up after every major sporting event rarely disappoint.
The latest one by Next Animation Studio previews the upcoming NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The video features Kevin Love apparently urinating on Kevin Durant, Draymond Green kicking people and much more.
Watch the full video below:
If that doesn't get you excited for tomorrow's NBA Finals, I don't know what will.