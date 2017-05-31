Extra Mustard

The Cavs, Warriors NBA Finals rematch gets the Taiwanese animation treatment

0:54 | NBA
History of LeBron James vs. Kevin Durant
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Taiwanese animation videos that pop up after every major sporting event rarely disappoint.

The latest one by Next Animation Studio previews the upcoming NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors. The video features Kevin Love apparently urinating on Kevin Durant, Draymond Green kicking people and much more.

Watch the full video below:

If that doesn't get you excited for tomorrow's NBA Finals, I don't know what will. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters