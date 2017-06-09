Extra Mustard

The Black Panther trailer that aired during the Finals is incredible

Jeremy Woo
29 minutes ago

I’m a sucker for most Marvel movies, but the Black Panther trailer that debuted during Game 4 of the Finals was so incredible that it warranted #content, so here we are.

The film doesn’t drop until February 2018, but damn. Chadwick Boseman stars as the titular hero, Michael B. Jordan appears to be playing a villain with incredible hair, Lupita Nyong'o is in the mix, and I just paused this sentence to re-watch the entire thing before continuing. No more spoilers.

Meanwhile the Cavaliers set an NBA playoff record with 86 points in a half and are winning, 86–68, although they’re down 3–0 in the series.

But also, Black Panther.

