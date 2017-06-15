Extra Mustard

TBT: Donald Trump purchases Monday Night Raw and gives epic welcome speech

Andy Gray
an hour ago

Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now: Russian hacking, dwindling approval ratings, welcoming his wife and son to the White House, and of course, tweeting.

On this day in 2009, life was much simpler. Instead of negotiating with world leaders, The Donald was dealing with Vince McMahon on the "purchase" of Monday Night Raw. The two were able to make a deal and Trump delivered one of his most memorable speeches to announce the news (see video above). Here are some of our favorite quotes.

"Thanks Vince, You've finally put your ego aside and made a smart business move."

"I'm going to do stuff that's never been done before. never been seen before. People have been watching Raw for 17 years and they deserve something special. You've made a lot of money off these people. It's about time you give back. Like our president says, 'Give back.'"

"Commercial free. No commercials the whole telecast. That's because of Donald Trump. Who's ever heard of something like this."

Trump, who is now a WWE Hall of Famer, ended up selling Raw back to McMahon the following week for twice the price.

