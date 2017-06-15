Extra Mustard

Martellus Bennett had the most philosophical and esoteric take on Bald LeBron James

2:17 | si now
LeBron's legacy: Helped or hurt by his finals performance?
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

LeBron James generated big Internet buzz on Thursday after posting videos on Instagram that revealed a new look up top with the caption, "Bald head nut!!

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

New Packers tight end (and highly entertaining Twitter follow), Martellus Bennett, seemed especially intrigued by LeBron embracing his follicly-challenged life.

LeBron accepting his baldness was not just about hair, according to Bennett. It was about something bigger.

Bennett started philiosophising by using a Pokèmon reference about a character to evolved from one level to another.

Then Bennett started dropping knowledge.

And just when you thought Bennett couldn't get any more real, he dropped the mic.

 

