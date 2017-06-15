LeBron's legacy: Helped or hurt by his finals performance?

LeBron James generated big Internet buzz on Thursday after posting videos on Instagram that revealed a new look up top with the caption, "Bald head nut!!

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

New Packers tight end (and highly entertaining Twitter follow), Martellus Bennett, seemed especially intrigued by LeBron embracing his follicly-challenged life.

LeBron accepting his baldness was not just about hair, according to Bennett. It was about something bigger.

Bennett started philiosophising by using a Pokèmon reference about a character to evolved from one level to another.

Lebron going bald is like Charmeleon evolving into Charizard. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Then Bennett started dropping knowledge.

I feel like it's accepting oneself for who they are. Fighting it for so long holds you back. Letting it go and becoming is a huge step — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Self acceptance is a sure way for elevation in ones life. When you can truly be yourself. that freedom allows you to go wherever you please — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

Not that Lebron didn't accept himself, just using this moment as a teaching opportunity. Lol — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017

And just when you thought Bennett couldn't get any more real, he dropped the mic.