Martellus Bennett had the most philosophical and esoteric take on Bald LeBron James
LeBron James generated big Internet buzz on Thursday after posting videos on Instagram that revealed a new look up top with the caption, "Bald head nut!!
New Packers tight end (and highly entertaining Twitter follow), Martellus Bennett, seemed especially intrigued by LeBron embracing his follicly-challenged life.
LeBron accepting his baldness was not just about hair, according to Bennett. It was about something bigger.
Bennett started philiosophising by using a Pokèmon reference about a character to evolved from one level to another.
Lebron going bald is like Charmeleon evolving into Charizard.— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017
Then Bennett started dropping knowledge.
I feel like it's accepting oneself for who they are. Fighting it for so long holds you back. Letting it go and becoming is a huge step— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017
Self acceptance is a sure way for elevation in ones life. When you can truly be yourself. that freedom allows you to go wherever you please— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017
Not that Lebron didn't accept himself, just using this moment as a teaching opportunity. Lol— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017
And just when you thought Bennett couldn't get any more real, he dropped the mic.
I see my hairline running away from my forehead everyday. It's only a matter of time before I will have to face the results of the race.— Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 15, 2017