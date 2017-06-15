NBA

LeBron finally faced the music and shaved his head

1:53 | NBA
Do the Cavs need to clean house this summer?
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

LeBron’s hairline has been a running joke among NBA fans for years now. Thank god he’s finally decided to do something about it. 

LeBron posted a video on Instagram Thursday with the caption “Bald head nut!!” showing off his new (mostly) shaved head. 

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on

This move was definitely a long time coming. LeBron has been clinging desperately to his last few strands of hair for years now. While he has yet to choose the nuclear option and completely raze his scalp, he’s trimmed it about as close as he can. Just compare the video above to this photo from after Monday’s Game 5. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NBA better watch out. I have a feeling bald LeBron is going to be a more ferocious LeBron. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters