LeBron finally faced the music and shaved his head

LeBron’s hairline has been a running joke among NBA fans for years now. Thank god he’s finally decided to do something about it.

LeBron posted a video on Instagram Thursday with the caption “Bald head nut!!” showing off his new (mostly) shaved head.

Bald head nut!! #IHearEmPrayingOnMyDownfall #CantStopWontStop #striveforgreatness🚀 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

This move was definitely a long time coming. LeBron has been clinging desperately to his last few strands of hair for years now. While he has yet to choose the nuclear option and completely raze his scalp, he’s trimmed it about as close as he can. Just compare the video above to this photo from after Monday’s Game 5.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The NBA better watch out. I have a feeling bald LeBron is going to be a more ferocious LeBron.