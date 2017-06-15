LeBron James is damn near indestructible but he’s not immortal.

Drew Gooden was on ESPN’s Highly Questionable on Wednesday and was asked to share his favorite story from his three-plus seasons in Cleveland with LeBron. He said that one time during a hairy plane ride, James started planning how he would survive in the event of a crash.

“He’s like, ‘I honestly think I could survive if this plane goes down. I think I could survive the plane crash,’” Gooden recounted. “And I was like, ‘Yo, what do you mean? What are you gonna do? You gonna jump out?’ He said, ‘Yes, that’s exactly what I’m going to do, but before I jump out...’ He starts taking all the pillows and the covers out of the overheads and he starts stuffing them in his shirt and in his suit and all in his neck. And he said he was going stuff himself with the pillows and the blankets and then jump out of the plane and survive.”

That’s awfully nice of him to pad himself so he wouldn’t hurt the ground too much on impact.