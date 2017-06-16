Extra Mustard

Traina Thoughts: Seahawks' Michael Bennett wins Father's Day

3:05 | NFL
Concussions, politics, religion: What the data reveals about an NFL roster
Jimmy Traina
3 hours ago

The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. It's only fitting that with Father's Day coming this Sunday, we kick things off with a story about an athlete who gets what being a dad is all about. Seahawks defensive linebacker Michael Bennett was asked this week by the Seattle Times Tribune why he skips OTA's and other  voluntary team activities during the offseason. The father of three gave a perfect answer:

“I like to be a parent. I’ve got daughters. I’m a coach. I’m a teacher at the school. I do things in the community. I try to balance my football life with my actual reality. So, to find that great balance as a human being. I think it’s important as athletes to find that.

“I think a lot of times athletes have a problem when they retire because they build an identity around sports. Then when the sport is gone you are lost. So along this way you’ve got to transition yourself to be able to life in civilization. So find different things you can be a part of. Find out who you are.

“That’s why I do that I do. I mean, I train harder than anyone in the NFL. So I’m not worried about being in shape or being the best player I can be. What I am worried about is how good of a parent I can be, and how much better a husband I can be.”

Let's hope Bennett's three children come through with a good gift for dad on Sunday.

2. While Michael eloquently broke down what fatherhood is all about, his brother, Martellus, also spoke eloquently on another important topic: LeBron James going bald.

3. Blazers guard Damian Lillard totally gets it when it comes to putting LeBron James' postseason career in perspective.

4. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright recently played the role of James Corden and conducted a Carpool Karaoke with teamamtes, Luke Weaver, Dexter Fowler and Carlos Martinez. The guys belted out Miley's Party In The U.S.A., Adele's Hello and other hits.

5. The WWE holds their annual Money In The Bank pay-per-view on Sunday. Yes, you can bet on the event over at 5Dimes.com.

WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal -510
Randy Orton +340

SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Usos -120
The New Day -120

WWE Women's Championship
Naomi -180
Lana +140

Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Baron Corbin -215
Shinsuke Nakamura +420
Sami Zayn +750
Kevin Owens +1200
AJ Styles +1250
Dolph Ziggler +3500

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
Carmella -175
Natalya +400
Becky Lynch +500
Charlotte Flair +660
Tamina +3500

6. Netflix will release a documentary on June 23 titled, Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press. The Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker trial is big part of the film, as you can see in the trailer.

7. The A's beat the Yankees in extra inning last night, which led to this great photo.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: The Rock would not address Al Snow during this 1999 promo. He used Mankind as the middle man and the result was magic.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.

