1. It's only fitting that with Father's Day coming this Sunday, we kick things off with a story about an athlete who gets what being a dad is all about. Seahawks defensive linebacker Michael Bennett was asked this week by the Seattle Times Tribune why he skips OTA's and other voluntary team activities during the offseason. The father of three gave a perfect answer:

“I like to be a parent. I’ve got daughters. I’m a coach. I’m a teacher at the school. I do things in the community. I try to balance my football life with my actual reality. So, to find that great balance as a human being. I think it’s important as athletes to find that. “I think a lot of times athletes have a problem when they retire because they build an identity around sports. Then when the sport is gone you are lost. So along this way you’ve got to transition yourself to be able to life in civilization. So find different things you can be a part of. Find out who you are. “That’s why I do that I do. I mean, I train harder than anyone in the NFL. So I’m not worried about being in shape or being the best player I can be. What I am worried about is how good of a parent I can be, and how much better a husband I can be.”

Let's hope Bennett's three children come through with a good gift for dad on Sunday.

2. While Michael eloquently broke down what fatherhood is all about, his brother, Martellus, also spoke eloquently on another important topic: LeBron James going bald.

3. Blazers guard Damian Lillard totally gets it when it comes to putting LeBron James' postseason career in perspective.

LeBron is 3-5 in the finals. — TheThird (@trey332133) June 15, 2017

A lot of ppl are 0-0 https://t.co/V4fKs6gpq8 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 15, 2017

4. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright recently played the role of James Corden and conducted a Carpool Karaoke with teamamtes, Luke Weaver, Dexter Fowler and Carlos Martinez. The guys belted out Miley's Party In The U.S.A., Adele's Hello and other hits.

6. Netflix will release a documentary on June 23 titled, Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press. The Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker trial is big part of the film, as you can see in the trailer.

7. The A's beat the Yankees in extra inning last night, which led to this great photo.

8. THE DAILY ROCK: The Rock would not address Al Snow during this 1999 promo. He used Mankind as the middle man and the result was magic.

