Minor league team trolls Tim Tebow

Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Charleston RiverDogs, the Class-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, spent a good chunk of time during their series this weekend against the Columbia Fireflies making fun of baseball dreamer Tim Tebow.

Now, why in the world would they do that? Well, because they can and it's easy.

The RiverDogs started their clowning of Tebow, the Firefiles outfielder, by showing the Heisman Trophy winner bawling his eyes out after Florida’s defeat to Alabama in the 2009 SEC Championship Game.

The mascot got in on the fun by wearing eyeblack with “John 3:16” written on it.

Then the RiverDogs reminded everyone that every Columbia Fireflies batter was not Tim Tebow, especially when Tebow was not at-bat.

For those who are interested, the former NFL quarterback is batting a robust .221 with three home runs and 21 RBI in 60 games with Columbia.

