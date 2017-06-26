Death: It's the sweetest release, or so they say. That's especially the case for one Virginia-based Nationals fan, who took a little time in his obituary to make sure he zinged the team's horrible bullpen on his way out.

KILLEBREW, Patrick, "Pat," age 68, passed away peacefully at home, June 20, 2017, after watching the Washington Nationals relief pitchers blow yet another lead.

The game in question—assuming Pat is referring to the contest on the night before his passing—featured two Nationals relievers, Jacob Turner and Enny Romero, combine to give up the tying and game-winning runs to the Marlins in an 8–7 Miami win. That's been an all-too-common result for Washington this year: The team has lost five games in which it entered the ninth inning with a lead; its relievers have blown 12 saves on the season; and the bullpen as a whole has a 4.88 ERA, the fifth-worst mark in baseball.

Despite those bullpen foibles, the Nationals enter play on Monday with a healthy nine-game lead in the National League East and plenty of time to bolster that relief corps, likely via trade. And thanks to Pat, they may have some extra cash with which to work thanks to the final crack of his obit.

In lieu of flowers, send "donations" to the "Nationals Bullpen Fund."

Win it for Pat, you guys.