The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina.

1. Passing on an item related to sports at the top today because we have to start with something the Internet loves more than almost anything: Bacon. For some reason, PETA thought it would be a good idea yesterday to ask people to present their best argument for eating bacon. Now, asking the most innocent, benign question on Twitter can often lead to a complete s---show. But when you question people on the World Wide Web about bacon, all hell is gonna break loose. And it did. If you need a few laughs today, click the tweet below and check the replies.

Present your best argument for eating bacon. — PETA (@peta) June 28, 2017

Here is a small sampling of what PETA had to deal with all day on Thursday.

"Every time I put bacon in my mouth I think 'I could die right now.' And I MEAN it!" -Louis CK — Donavan188 (@Donavan188) June 29, 2017

How about sausage??? pic.twitter.com/COtdSoPKVU — Puerto Rico Dave (@mtwebb33) June 29, 2017

I'm going to go with the fact that bacon not only tastes great, but it smells like the heavens opening up to get you through the day. pic.twitter.com/SJaIaPpPq4 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) June 29, 2017

Because we can make it look like this... pic.twitter.com/DJU4H5VTxL — R.J. Ellis (@RJEllis1) June 29, 2017

2. All those blowouts night after night during the NBA playoffs cost Vegas bigtime. What a shame.

NBA bettors beat up Nevada sports books in May. The books lost $4.4 million, the largest one-month loss in basketball in state history. — VSiN (@VSiNLive) June 29, 2017

3. If you missed this ridiculous play by Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, watch it now.

This might be the play of the year from Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/ekPnIpHZDs — SI MLB (@si_mlb) June 28, 2017

4. Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch is taking 2,000 kids to a water park for free.

Come get urs!!!! Yes Lawd!!!! pic.twitter.com/q7LE1u7lRq — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) June 29, 2017

5. I'm not going to say anything to set up this next video. Just trust me and click play.

6. Today is #NationalHandshakeDay. There is only one person who comes to mind when you think of handshake debacles.

7. One of the best comedy films of all time, Coming to America, was released on this date in 1988. We celebrate the occasion with this video of all the tremendous scenes that took place in the barbershop, where Eddie Murphy played multiple characters.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Randy "Macho Man" Savage debuted in the WWF on July 6, 1985. His introduction of manager, Elizabeth, was legendary.

Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here.