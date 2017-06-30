Virginia football player wins the lottery—literally

UVA football player Chuck Davis is going to be extra popular when he returns to campus.

He worked out early Sunday morning and dropped by a 7-Eleven to get some coffee for his mom on the way home. He also decided to buy a lottery ticket, playing five numbers suggested by his grandma. Much to his surprise, his numbers won.

“I looked at the numbers on the website after the drawing and said, ‘I… won!’” he said.

The redshirt freshman from Ashburn, Va., took home a grand prize of $100,000. He also got to pose with a giant novelty check.

Virginia Lottery

It’s a good thing the NCAA allows players to make money through games of random chance.