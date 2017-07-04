Summer is here. It's the best time to take advantage of your vacation days and leisurely enjoy the warm sunny weather. But when you're at the pool or relaxing on vacation somewhere, why lounge on a regular ol' pool float? Fun inflatables are the trend of the summer, and luckily you don't have to spend a lot of time finding the perfect one. We've done the work for you and have rounded up the best sports-themed pool floats—from a floating golf course, to a giant soccer ball and of course, that huge blow-up ballpark pretzel.

Below are our picks for fun rafts, tubes and floats to bring with you to your next pool party or add some fun to your backyard staycation.

Giant Soccer Ball

Courtesy of Amazon

Available at amazon.com, $59.99

Big Baseball Mitt

Courtesy of Amazon

Available at amazon.com, $31.99

Inflat-A-Bull Bull-Riding Float

Courtesy of Amazon

Available at amazon.com, $99

Golf Course Pool Game and Float

Courtesy of DICKS

Available at DICK'S Sporting Goods, $39.99

Massive Pretzel

Courtesy of DICKS

Available at DICK'S Sporting Goods, $19.99