Is she about to hit us one more time with a Super Bowl performance?

According to the New York Daily News, Britney Spears has had secret discussions with executives about performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4.

The pop star has Super Bowl experience. Along with *NSYNC, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and Aerosmith, Spears took to the stage at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” an insider told the Daily News. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

The NFL has used multiple acts before and surprise cameos often happen, so Spears could end up doing that if the NFL doesn't feel like she's worthy of the solo gig.

Spears would have a tough act to follow in 2018, because Lady Gaga drew very strong reviews for her show at the 2017 Super Bowl.