Extra Mustard

Report: Britney Spears in talks to perform at Super Bowl LII

0:35 | More Sports
Supreme Court to review New Jersey bid for legal sports betting
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Is she about to hit us one more time with a Super Bowl performance?

According to the New York Daily News, Britney Spears has had secret discussions with executives about performing at halftime of Super Bowl LII, which takes place on Feb. 4.

The pop star has Super Bowl experience. Along with *NSYNC, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and Aerosmith, Spears took to the stage at Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

“Britney has made it clear to her team that it is a dream to perform at a Super Bowl,” an insider told the Daily News. “She has the hits package and appeal to be a headliner.”

The NFL has used multiple acts before and surprise cameos often happen, so Spears could end up doing that if the NFL doesn't feel like she's worthy of the solo gig.

Spears would have a tough act to follow in 2018, because Lady Gaga drew very strong reviews for her show at the 2017 Super Bowl.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters