Football players love to get any competitive advantage possible. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians is no different, although, the lengths he went to in order to be better on the field were a bit ridiculous -- and dangerous. Oh, and this wasn't done so he could improve during his high school football or college football days.

Arians revealed on Wednesday that when he was younger, he would eat paint so he couldn't get tackled in NEIGHBORHOOD GAMES!

Bruce Arians said on Sirius today that he had to get his stomach pumped twice when he was younger from drinking paint. That's something. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 12, 2017

Bruce Arians believed as a kid that drinking paint made him harder to tackle in neighborhood football games so he did exactly that. Amazing. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) July 12, 2017

We can't quite follow Arians' logic here. Did he think paint made his stomach stronger, hence he'd be tougher to bring down? Did he think that if he could handle drinking paint, he could handle staying up while someone tried to take him down? Or did he think the paint would numb the pain? Who knows, but fortunately for Arians, the paint diet only led to two stomach pumps.