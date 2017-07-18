Extra Mustard

Watch: New Pats CB gets absolutely savaged by local Buffalo sportscaster

0:54 | NFL
NFL players investing in 12-year-old girl’s lemonade business
Jimmy Traina
2 hours ago

Don't even think of taking a shot at Buffalo on Jonah Javad's watch. It ain't gonna happen.

Javad, who is a sports anchor for WGRZ in Buffalo, responded to a tweet by former Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the most savage way possible.

Gilmore, who signed with New England this offseason after five seasons in Buffalo, took to Twitter to celebrate the fact that people who know him will be able to see him play on television more frequently since New England is basically on national TV all the time, while the Bills are not.

This tweet did not sit well with Javad, who responded to Gilmore by putting together a clips package of what Gilmore's friends and family have missed over the years -- Gilmore getting burnt over and over and over and over.

Ouch.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters