Extra Mustard

Nets Owner Mikhail Prokhorov Gives Stephen Colbert a Lesson in Russian 'Oligarching'

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Brooklyn Nets owner/Russian billionaire/extreme macho-man Mikhail Prokhorov showed Stephen Colbert how to live like an oligarch. 

Prokhorov, who is friendly with Russian president Vladimir Putin, hosted Colbert at his mansion in Russia. After a brief interview in which Prokhorov was admirably self-aware (after asking Colbert if he can call him Steve, Prokhorov quipped that if Colbert refused, he wouldn't be allowed to leave the country), Prokhorov gave Colbert a tour of his massive home.

The two posed for a picture with an AK-47 before walking through Prokhorov's gym, which is adorned with pictures of Prokhorov doing flips on a jetski—because nothing conveys masculinity quite like doing flips on a jetski. Ostensibly a water sports enthusiast, Prokhorov also owns a $200 million yacht but told Colbert that he has "no idea" where it is. 

Prokhorov announced in April that he was looking to sell a 49 percent stake in the Nets, but no such sale has been finalized yet. Still, the $9 billion man appears to be in good spirits. 

