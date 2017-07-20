Extra Mustard

Athletes Mourn the Passing of Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington

Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

The music world lost a legend on Thursday with the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Linkin Park helped pioneer the early-2000’s rap-rock scene and became one of the era’s most popular bands, particularly after their breakout 1999 album Hybrid Theory

Bennington’s sudden death hit fans across the world hard, and some of the more emotional reactions came from athletes who had grown up on Linkin Park’s music. 

you could always hear the passion in every piece of music you put out. you will be sorely missed. #ripchester

A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on

Devastating hearing about Chester from Linkin Park...I talk in my book about seeing them live at a dive bar in Corpus on my 14th birthday weeks before they blew up. I got to meet him and hang with him after the show. Incredibly kind guy and was a moment I would never forget...this band was a huge part of some really formative years for me...I'm so sad to hear he felt like he had no hope...just goes to show that even the people who have everything, still hurt...if you're in pain, please talk to someone. I've walked through my own seasons of deep depression and self hate and know what it's like to feel hopeless. There is hope on the other side. Praying for Chesters family and all the people he touched through his art. #chesterbennington #linkinpark #mentalhealth #depression

A post shared by Clint Gresham (@gresh49) on

Bennington’s death was ruled suicide by hanging by a coroner. He was 41.

