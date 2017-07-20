Athletes Mourn the Passing of Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington
The music world lost a legend on Thursday with the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Linkin Park helped pioneer the early-2000’s rap-rock scene and became one of the era’s most popular bands, particularly after their breakout 1999 album Hybrid Theory.
Bennington’s sudden death hit fans across the world hard, and some of the more emotional reactions came from athletes who had grown up on Linkin Park’s music.
So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017
R.I.P. Chester Bennington— Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 20, 2017
Linkin Park is one of my favorite bands ever. Grew up listening to them. And the sun will set for you... #RIPChesterBennington— Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 20, 2017
Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017
R.I.P Chester Bennington 👼🏼 pic.twitter.com/7KTxxQoPiw— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 20, 2017
My thoughts and prayers go out to Chester Bennington's wife and family 🙏🏼He will be missed terribly!— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 20, 2017
Devastating hearing about Chester from Linkin Park...I talk in my book about seeing them live at a dive bar in Corpus on my 14th birthday weeks before they blew up. I got to meet him and hang with him after the show. Incredibly kind guy and was a moment I would never forget...this band was a huge part of some really formative years for me...I'm so sad to hear he felt like he had no hope...just goes to show that even the people who have everything, still hurt...if you're in pain, please talk to someone. I've walked through my own seasons of deep depression and self hate and know what it's like to feel hopeless. There is hope on the other side. Praying for Chesters family and all the people he touched through his art. #chesterbennington #linkinpark #mentalhealth #depression
The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington.— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 20, 2017
Really sad to hear about Chester Bennington. He did so many amazing things and will be missed.— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 20, 2017
No way 😔 https://t.co/117lFqummb— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) July 20, 2017
So sad. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/8yg3tefcK0— Jake Diekman (@JakeDiekman) July 20, 2017
Sad day :( https://t.co/9tfGQ7NC5w— Derek Holland (@Dutch_Oven45) July 20, 2017
In the 2000's almost every backyard wrestler made a music video using Linkin Park's music. Sad day. #RIPChester— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 20, 2017
Bennington’s death was ruled suicide by hanging by a coroner. He was 41.