The music world lost a legend on Thursday with the passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington. Linkin Park helped pioneer the early-2000’s rap-rock scene and became one of the era’s most popular bands, particularly after their breakout 1999 album Hybrid Theory.

Bennington’s sudden death hit fans across the world hard, and some of the more emotional reactions came from athletes who had grown up on Linkin Park’s music.

So sorry to hear the news about Chester Bennington. Sending so much luv, strength & light to his family, kids & @linkinpark ohana. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 20, 2017

R.I.P. Chester Bennington — Evan Turner (@thekidet) July 20, 2017

Linkin Park is one of my favorite bands ever. Grew up listening to them. And the sun will set for you... #RIPChesterBennington — Frank Kaminsky III (@FSKPart3) July 20, 2017

you could always hear the passion in every piece of music you put out. you will be sorely missed. #ripchester A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

Crazy sad news about Chester Bennington.. #linkinpark #RIP



If you or someone you know is struggling to cope, @800273TALK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) July 20, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to Chester Bennington's wife and family 🙏🏼He will be missed terribly! — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) July 20, 2017

The majority of my gym playlist are songs from Linkin Park. RIP Chester Bennington. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) July 20, 2017

Really sad to hear about Chester Bennington. He did so many amazing things and will be missed. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 20, 2017

In the 2000's almost every backyard wrestler made a music video using Linkin Park's music. Sad day. #RIPChester — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) July 20, 2017

Bennington’s death was ruled suicide by hanging by a coroner. He was 41.