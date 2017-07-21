Extra Mustard

Dirk Nowitzki Just Burned the Entire NBA With a Great Workout Photo

1:58 | NBA
Is Dallas prepping to ship Dirk Nowitzki to a contender?
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Dirk Nowitzki = legend.

The 39-year-old  managed to mock basically every player in the NBA with one beautiful, yet hilarious photo. 

Some NBA stars are sharing their core workout routines on social media.

Or doing shirtless dances after their workout.

But all Nowitzki needs is a plain, old bicycle.

And that's how you manage to stay in the NBA for 20 seasons.

