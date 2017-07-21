Is Dallas prepping to ship Dirk Nowitzki to a contender?

Dirk Nowitzki = legend.

The 39-year-old managed to mock basically every player in the NBA with one beautiful, yet hilarious photo.

Some NBA stars are sharing their core workout routines on social media.

Core and mind stability!! Getting my cadence from the side. #StriveforGreatness🚀 #MyOffSeasonIsMySeason👑 #IHaveToContinueToImprove A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

Or doing shirtless dances after their workout.

LeBron James' weekend at the gym. Doing work, eh? pic.twitter.com/4zde3eZTBS — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) July 17, 2017

But all Nowitzki needs is a plain, old bicycle.

Everyone is posting pics from their workouts! So here it goes: summer grind on my new bike.... pic.twitter.com/rSl1y45SN1 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) July 21, 2017

And that's how you manage to stay in the NBA for 20 seasons.