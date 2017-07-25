Extra Mustard

Shaq is Still Mad at Lavar Ball, Posts Picture Calling Himself the Original Big Baller

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Shaquille O'Neal is never one to shy away from a conflict—remember when he and JaVale McGee got in that weirdly personal fight back in February?

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst's latest conflict is with viral king LaVar Ball. It all started when Shaq called out Ball for charging $495 for the ZO2's, Lonzo Ball's signature shoe released by the Ball family's Big Baller Brand. 

NBA
LaMelo Ball On LaVar Ball Forfeiting AAU game: ‘Funniest S--t I Ever Saw‘

That was way back in May, and the conflict was dormant until Ball was asked about whether Shareef O'Neal (No. 19 in ESPN's Class of 2018 rankings), Shaq's son and an Arizona commit, could beat Ball's son LaMelo (No. 8 in ESPN's Class of 2019 rankings) in a game of one-on-one. Ball defended his son before taking it a step further.

 

Then, Shaq posted this weird video of himself talking trash to Ball while lip-synching to Carrie Underwood.

Most recenty, Shaq posted a picture on Thursday of himself looking ripped in his throwback Laker jersey, and the caption was overtly directed at Ball. 

If it don't fit then u must quit #originalbigballer #howmanyparadesdidwehave #howmanyrings #imretired #hecanneverbeatme

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

​This seems to be all in good fun, but if his interaction with McGee is any indication, Shaq is willing to get serious. Your move, LaVar.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters