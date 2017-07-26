Extra Mustard

Daniel Bryan And Brie Bella's Daughter Delights The Rock With People's Eyebrow

1:48 | More Sports
WWE superstar Daniel Bryan reveals the origin of the 'Yes!' chant
Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter is just three-and-a-half months old, but she's already got one of the most iconic wrestling moves in history down pat.

Follow SI Wrestling on Facebook

Brie shared this precious photo Wednesday of Birdie Bryan dropping a mean People's Eyebrow.

The man who made the raised eyebrow famous quickly took notice and gave his approval.

While we support anyone and everyone imitating The Rock, we wonder if Daniel is a tad upset Birdie didn't master this move first.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters