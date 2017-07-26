WWE superstar Daniel Bryan reveals the origin of the 'Yes!' chant

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's daughter is just three-and-a-half months old, but she's already got one of the most iconic wrestling moves in history down pat.

Brie shared this precious photo Wednesday of Birdie Bryan dropping a mean People's Eyebrow.

I must say @TheRock have competition in the eye brow game! Show 'em Birdie!! pic.twitter.com/kDqp2ZhOPp — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) July 26, 2017

The man who made the raised eyebrow famous quickly took notice and gave his approval.

Birdie's beautiful! 🙏🏾 And way better than my eyebrow could ever hope to be. That is of course if my eyebrow were capable of emotions. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 26, 2017

While we support anyone and everyone imitating The Rock, we wonder if Daniel is a tad upset Birdie didn't master this move first.