As far as home runs go, there are the truly titanic blasts and the ones that barely squeak over the wall and the inside-the-parkers, but we can all agree that the best homer of them all is the one that bounces off a dude's head and over the outfield fence. The most famous example is Jose Canseco's much-mocked skull-shot, but on Tuesday night, Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo gave us the Triple A equivalent against the Reno Aces. Pity poor Zach Borenstein in rightfield, who has a bead on this ball right until it dings him in the dome and goes flying over the fence. He'll be feeling that one for a while.