Watch: Dodgers prospect hits home run that bounces off outfielder's head
As far as home runs go, there are the truly titanic blasts and the ones that barely squeak over the wall and the inside-the-parkers, but we can all agree that the best homer of them all is the one that bounces off a dude's head and over the outfield fence. The most famous example is Jose Canseco's much-mocked skull-shot, but on Tuesday night, Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo gave us the Triple A equivalent against the Reno Aces. Pity poor Zach Borenstein in rightfield, who has a bead on this ball right until it dings him in the dome and goes flying over the fence. He'll be feeling that one for a while.