Extra Mustard

Wednesday's Hot Clicks: Isabela Amado; Wayne Gretzky's name misspelled in yearbook

Andy Gray
2 hours ago

Poor Wayne Gretsky

Before he was the greatest hockey player who ever lived, Wayne Gretzky was just another high school student with a name mispelled in the yearbook. Though at the time, Wayne was listening to The Styx and playing street hockey, so life was good regardless.

How does this happen?

I've seen roughly 20,000 basketball games in my life and never witnessed an entire team forget what basket they are shooting at like the Russian under-19 women's team. This is something else.

Choose your own adventure, NBA style

The Kings are struggling on the court, but their social media is tops in the league.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
@belovedisabela/Instagram
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Jaime Rivas
@belovedisabela/Instagram
@belovedisabela/Instagram
Isabela Amado: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 17
Close
expandIcon
1 17
Close

Wednesdays can be tough, especially in the summer when you don't want to be at work. But I did get some exclusive photos of Isabela Amado and that should make it a little less bad (click for full-size gallery).

Adidas finds its next designers

A 10-year-old and his buddy who live in Edmonton were bored and designed a soccer uniform and cleats. They sent it to Adidas, and hoped for the best. A few weeks later, Adidas sent them a nice surprise.

Boston radio host vs. Boston Red Sox

I love Kirk Minihane (the radio host) and hope he doesn't get suspended for this.

Bald brotherhood

This guy is only in the eighth grade

Odds & ends

In honor of Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, here are 10 memorable sports divorces ... Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will be drug tested ‘robustly’ before their fight​ ... Shaq and Lavar Ball continue to squabble over who can get the most attention ... The Pacers offered the Cavs Paul George straight up for Kyrie Irving but Cleveland said no ... ​​The 20 best war movies on Netflix ... Here are the five most beautiful women in the world (according to a recent poll, at least) ... Justin Bieber canceled his tour and has “rededicated his life to Christ"  ... I'm all for a potential Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion ... 88 restaurants at which you can eat for free on your birthday.

Memorable debut

This is embarrassing

NFL rookies react to Madden ranking

Larry doesn't want the house tour

Happy Birthday, Mick Jagger

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters