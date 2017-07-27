Extra Mustard

Giants coach Ben McAdoo gave a training camp speech about a sex-crazed lion

Jon Tayler
an hour ago

Giants coach Ben McAdoo knows how to get his players fired up on the first day of training camp: a story about an old toothless lion that loved to have sex.

For those staring at that tweet and feeling like their brain has suddenly turned into the tesseract from Interstellar: Frasier the Lion was an unexpected attraction for the Lion County Safari animal park in Irvine, Calif., in 1970. Acquired from a Mexican circus, the 18-year-old lion—who was sick, had lost all his teeth and walked around with his tongue hanging out all the time—suddenly became a celebrity after managing to have 35 cubs with six different lionesses in the park. Frasier's boundless desire to impregnate everything within reach made him a star—quite literally, even, as he was the focus of a 1973 movie called Frasier the Sensuous Lion, about a talking lion and a conspiracy to steal his virility. And I promise you, I did not make any part of that up.

Anyway, Frasier recently re-entered the public consciousness earlier this year as a plot point (seriously) during an episode of the final season of The Leftovers; I would try to explain it to you, but everything that happened on that show was the fever dream of an insane person. Suffice to say that it was weird. That's likely where McAdoo learned of Frasier's existence, but how or why the tale of an old lion that loved to hump and became a minor national obsession is relevant to the 2017–18 Giants is beyond me.

For those worried about the appropriateness of McAdoo's message, though, the coach knew that he had to target a specific audience.

And for what it's worth, the story of Frasier wasn't McAdoo's only wild-card speech choice.

Ben McAdoo apparently thinks he's giving an address to crazy college graduates.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters