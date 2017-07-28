These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Simone Biles isn’t your normal 20-year-old. She’s got five Olympic medals (four gold) and another 14 medals at the World Championships. She’s competed on Dancing with the Stars and won an ESPY award. There are only a handful of people in the world who know what it’s like to be Simone Biles—a charming, intelligent, super talented athlete.

But most people know what it’s like to get your wisdom teeth taken out and lose your mind on the drugs.

uhm here it is, I honestly have no words! 😂 Enjoy!!!!! Hope it makes you laugh!!!! pic.twitter.com/DP5QsC7C7C — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 27, 2017

Biles also teased that she has 14 more minutes of footage from her drug-induced haze. I want ESPN to make it into a 30 for 30.