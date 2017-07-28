Extra Mustard

Simone Biles’s Wisdom Tooth Hallucination is as Relatable as She’s Ever Been

More Sports
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Simone Biles isn’t your normal 20-year-old. She’s got five Olympic medals (four gold) and another 14 medals at the World Championships. She’s competed on Dancing with the Stars and won an ESPY award. There are only a handful of people in the world who know what it’s like to be Simone Biles—a charming, intelligent, super talented athlete. 

But most people know what it’s like to get your wisdom teeth taken out and lose your mind on the drugs. 

Biles also teased that she has 14 more minutes of footage from her drug-induced haze. I want ESPN to make it into a 30 for 30

