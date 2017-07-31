Extra Mustard

Sports Twitter Goes In Hard After The Mooch Resigns

1:12 | NFL
The Biggest Contracts in the NFL
Jimmy Traina
27 minutes ago

White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, resigned from his job on Monday. He was hired to replace Sean Spicer on July 21.

Naturally, his 10-day tenure led to an avalanche of tweets, with many of them featuring sports references.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters