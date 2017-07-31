The Biggest Contracts in the NFL

White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, resigned from his job on Monday. He was hired to replace Sean Spicer on July 21.

Naturally, his 10-day tenure led to an avalanche of tweets, with many of them featuring sports references.

Let's go live to Scaramucci at the White House pic.twitter.com/NCS6NnKbHO — R. (@gullyblanchard) July 31, 2017

"Mr. Scaramucci, why'd you resign after a mere ten days as communications director?"



Scaramucci: pic.twitter.com/dAReIsSne5 — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 31, 2017

Mike Price lasted longer at Alabama than The Mooch lasted at the White House. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 31, 2017

Belichick was Jets head coach longer than this. https://t.co/pyJWedW8Do — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) July 31, 2017

"ESPN eyes Scaramucci for new Greeny show" — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) July 31, 2017

Anthony Scaramucci is the Jaime Garcia of government #wehardlyknewyou — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 31, 2017

Does Spicer comeback Billy Martin style? Yanks and A's going down to the wire. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 31, 2017

Like an enforcer in hockey. Come in for a few minutes. Take a couple out of the game. Move on. — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) July 31, 2017

Kim Kardashian's marriage to Kris Humphries lasted SEVEN TIMES longer than Anthony #Scaramucci as White House communications director. — Michael Kelly (@MichaelLKelly) July 31, 2017

Mooch got DFA'd. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2017

Frank Gore's career as a Philadelphia Eagle lasted longer. https://t.co/vPMDjbJb9l — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 31, 2017

i want a 30 for 30 type movie about the 10 days of the mooch — noah kulwin (@nkulw) July 31, 2017

Mooch spent fewer days in uniform than Mike Piazza with the Marlins. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) July 31, 2017

My WWE movie "Ten Days In July: The Mooch" starring John Cena will be first to script if I have to pour coffee on every other laptop in town — Kevin Oeser (@kevinoeseryes) July 31, 2017

Scaramucci was seen at a wedding this weekend mocking LeBron James with Kyrie Irving, and it was caught on video https://t.co/MDOerm49xJ — Marc Majeau (@MarcMajeau) July 31, 2017

Even Sam Allardyce made it 67 days with England. — James Tyler (@JamesTylerESPN) July 31, 2017

The beginning, middle and end of the #Scaramucci era at The White House > The beginning of the #Kyrie leaving era @Cavs. — Chris Tye (@TVTye) July 31, 2017