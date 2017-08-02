Looks like Seahawks fans are not over Super Bowl XLIX. And Marshawn Lynch is here to help them express their petty.

The former Seahawks running back made a cameo in Macklemore's "Marmalade" music video, and he helped the Seattle-based rapper poke fun at the New England Patriots, and Tom Brady in particular.

In the video, a younger version of Macklemore sneaks into a football stadium and stumbles across a group of equipment managers deflating footballs. He then sneaks into a locker room, and steals a No. 12 jersey from a Brady locker. The man in front of the locker, is also putting on a red hat, similar to the "Make America Great Again" hat that Tom Brady displayed in his locker.

But the cherry on top of all of this ridiculousness is what young Macklemore does with the stolen Brady jersey. He takes it to Marshawn Lynch at his house, where he then hosts a pool party for other teenagers.

Yeah. You read that correctly.

The video also features Atlanta-based rapper Lil Yachty, but his younger version doesn't get any revenge on the Patriots for overcoming a 28-3 deficit in Super Bowl LI.

It feels like the hurt is still at maximum levels in Seattle, or maybe just Macklemore and Lynch are not willing to get past the 28-24 Super Bowl defeat. The only thing missing was Beast Mode scoring a touchdown from the one-yard line.

Or maybe the Falcons holding onto a lead would have been an even more absurd twist in this weird alternate reality.