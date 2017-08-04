Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG

Making a half-court shot is pretty impressive, right? After seeing how easily Thierry Henry made this half-court kick I’m starting to reconsider, though.

Henry is in Johannesburg for the NBA Africa Game (for whatever reason) and hit a shot from the center circle like it was no big deal.

Look at how he just walks away like it wasn’t even that cool.

But when you think about it, the half-court line is 47 feet from the basket; that’s 15 2/3 yards. On a soccer field, that’d be in between the penalty spot and the edge of the 18-yard box. Light work for Thierry.