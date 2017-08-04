Extra Mustard

Thierry Henry Sunk a Half-Court Shot—With His Foot, Obviously

2:44 | Soccer
Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
Dan Gartland
2 hours ago

Making a half-court shot is pretty impressive, right? After seeing how easily Thierry Henry made this half-court kick I’m starting to reconsider, though. 

Henry is in Johannesburg for the NBA Africa Game (for whatever reason) and hit a shot from the center circle like it was no big deal. 

Follow Extra Mustard on Facebook

Look at how he just walks away like it wasn’t even that cool. 

But when you think about it, the half-court line is 47 feet from the basket; that’s 15 2/3 yards. On a soccer field, that’d be in between the penalty spot and the edge of the 18-yard box. Light work for Thierry. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters