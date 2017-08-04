Thierry Henry Sunk a Half-Court Shot—With His Foot, Obviously
Making a half-court shot is pretty impressive, right? After seeing how easily Thierry Henry made this half-court kick I’m starting to reconsider, though.
Henry is in Johannesburg for the NBA Africa Game (for whatever reason) and hit a shot from the center circle like it was no big deal.
Class is permanent. @ThierryHenry from center court! 🙌 ⚽🏀 (📹 via @NBAUK) pic.twitter.com/xIIR1nUmXO— Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 4, 2017
Look at how he just walks away like it wasn’t even that cool.
But when you think about it, the half-court line is 47 feet from the basket; that’s 15 2/3 yards. On a soccer field, that’d be in between the penalty spot and the edge of the 18-yard box. Light work for Thierry.