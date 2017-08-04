Do not expect Rey Mysterio back in WWE.

After initially showing interest, WWE passed on the legendary luchador as Vince McMahon was not interested in working with Mysterio’s representation, specifically c.

The rift between Konnan and McMahon dates back decades to when WWE invested thousands of dollars into the Max Moon character for Konnan, before he ultimately made the decision to continue main-eventing in Mexico. Konnan was recently welcomed backstage at a WWE event by Chris Jericho, but his appearance did not help mend any of the issues that exist between himself and the WWE office.

Mysterio is likely to receive an enticing offer from Global Force Wrestling. He would instantly become the company’s biggest star, as well as a fresh face, and could even replace the combustible Alberto El Patron on the payroll. A sticking point may be Mysterio’s desire to retain control of third-party bookings and to dictate his own schedule, but the positives far outweigh the negatives for a Mysterio-GFW pairing.

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.