Noah Syndergaard has dream come true with 'Game of Thrones' appearance

(Game of Thrones spoilers below, obviously.)

At 6'5" with flowing blond hair, Mets ace Noah Syndergaard doesn’t blend into a crowd, unless, apparently, that crowd is an army of Lannister soldiers on Game of Thrones.

Syndergaard made his much anticipated cameo appearance in Sunday night’s episode and you could be forgiven if you missed it. Syndergaard didn’t get a speaking role like Ed Sheeran did, but he did get to take part in one of the best scenes of the season so far.

During the big action sequence that closed out the episode, there was Thor with a spear in his hand. (He’s the only one without a helmet covering his face.)

Anyone recognize that Lannister soldier? pic.twitter.com/M7VV545rg3 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) August 7, 2017

.@Noahsyndergaard with the sweet spear toss on GoT pic.twitter.com/FKHtt4tXbr — Mets Citi (@metsciti) August 7, 2017

To my sides defense....they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

Syndergaard told Maggie Gray in an interview on SI Now in April that he played the role of a Lannister soldier (obvious, considering his long blond hair) who either killed someone else or is killed himself. He probably wasn’t let in on how this scene ended, so it’s safe to say Noah Lannister was also killed by the fire-breathing dragon.