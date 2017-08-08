The best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and/or liking on Facebook. Find past editions of Traina Thoughts here. And check Jimmy Traina's weekly podcast, "Off The Board," on iTunes and SoundCloud.

1. As you know, ESPN's Mike & Mike radio show will soon be no more, with Mike Greenberg bolting for his own TV show that is set to debut on Jan. 1. Sporting News ran a story a couple of weeks ago saying that ESPN wanted to lure Charissa Thompson away from Fox Sports to join the Greenberg show. Speculation that this could happen was ramped up on Monday when Thompson took to Instagram to announce that she was leaving her hosting job on Extra.

How anyone could walk away from working with A.C. Slater is a mystery, but that's beside the point. If Thompson did leave Fox, it would leave them in a pickle since she hosts the network's pre pregame show, which will begin in just about a month.

SI media reporter, Richard Deitsch, however, says everyone should pump the brakes on Thompson-to-ESPN.

UPDATE: People I trust at both nets tell me not to go all-in on Charissa leaving for ESPN. So the hell if I know.... https://t.co/Ykvt29aio0 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 8, 2017

In addition, a source told me Marcellus Wiley and Jalen Rose will become Greenberg's co-hosts, but that is just speculation as well.

2. The quote of the day comes from Panthers linebacker, who said this about his beard in the video below: "I'm like the hot ugly guy. I'm pretty ugly, but this makes you pretty hot. This adds character. Like, I'm probably one of the hottest ugly guys on the team because of this bad boy right here."

Battle of the Beards: Lotulelei vs Boulware pic.twitter.com/bBh4Xgis6y — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 7, 2017

3. This was a hell of a moment between Braun Stroman and Roman Reigns on Monday Night Raw last night.

Steel chairs = out. Office chairs = in. A post shared by JimmyTraina (@jimmytraina) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

4. Hard Knocks returns to HBO tonight. This season will cover the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here's a sneak peek featuring Mike Evans telling DeSean Jackson about his new love of emjois.

5. The Wall Street Journal's Jason Gay has a great read on the history of the Jay Cutler Face.

6. Former Carolina Panthers teammates, running back DeAngelo Williams and tight end Gary Bardnidge, teamed up for quite a pool stunt yesterday.

In my defense @garybarnidge thought it was a great idea so I jumped at the idea!😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/39svpKuvRa — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) August 8, 2017

7. What a day for iconic funny men. Netflix announced that David Letterman will be doing a six-episode series for them in 2018. Meanwhile, a new podcast, Origins, will debut on Sept. 6 with a five-part series on the origins of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Host, James Andrew Miller, will be joined by Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin and Richard Lewis for the series.

8. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: One of my most favorite memories of old-school WWF when I was a kid was Paul Orndorff turning on Bobby Heenan. Watch Heenan's mouth when Orndorff is going off on him. The Brain literally mouths the words in the script.