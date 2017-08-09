Ilya Bryzgalov is perhaps the most quotable athlete of the 21st century. From bears to the galaxy to Siberian huskies, Bryz has given us more than his fair share of memorable quotes. The most repeatable one, however, came after Chris Pronger’s trade from Edmonton to Anaheim in 2006: “It’s only game, why you heff to be mad?”

In the latest update to the popular video game Overwatch, the character Zarya (a Russian soldier) has a new voice line that will sound familiar.

My one quibble here would be that Zarya’s voice is about three octaves lower than Bryz’s.

[via SB Nation]