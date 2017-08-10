In Nov. 1983, SI's Curry Kirkpatrick wrote a cover story about Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins, who at the time were stars of the top-ranked North Carolina basketball team. The piece focused on the duo and their opposite personalities.

"Perkins' on-court persona is as mundane as Jordan's is spectacular," Kirkpatrick wrote. "Tales of Jordan's many and varied leaps and bounds are already prominent in Tar Heel lore, while Perkins' lefty jump hooks speak softly and fade from memory."

SI also sent photographer Lane Stewart to the UNC campus to capture the duo studying in the classroom, meeting with coach Dean Smith and enjoying a fall afternoon in Chapel Hill.

Lane Stewart

Lane Stewart

Lane Stewart

That's just a taste. Here are more photos of Perk and MJ in 1983.