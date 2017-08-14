Ric Flair says respect is mutual between WWE wrestlers, sports figures

Wrestling legend, Ric Flair, is currently battling serious medical issues. Full details are scare right now, but TMZ reports that Flair has been put in a medically induced coma and is under going surgery.

Various WWE superstars took to Twitter on Monday to share their thoughts on the 68-year-old icon.

Just hearing all this news about @RicFlairNatrBoy sending every ounce energy to #TheMan and asking that all of you do the same #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 14, 2017

Saying so many prayers for @RicFlairNatrBoy right now @MsCharlotteWWE you are in our thoughts & prayers too💛Praying for a speedy recover B&N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 14, 2017

My thoughts & prayers go out to the GOAT, @RicFlairNatrBoy.



We're all thinking about ya & pulling for ya, my friend. pic.twitter.com/ATuSaSfjoG — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 14, 2017

Sending lots of love to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family today. We're thinking of you Naitch ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 14, 2017

Sending my love and prayers to @RicFlairNatrBoy and his family. — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) August 14, 2017

Thinking of them, too, and praying for Ric and his family. I don't know many tougher than him! We love you, Nature Boy💜 https://t.co/bcmRLIVeKu — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 14, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair and his family during this difficult time. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 14, 2017

I don't know the details or what @RicFlairNatrBoy needs, but God does and I pray that His will be done. @MsCharlotteWWE #KICKOUTRIC #OUDK — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 14, 2017

Thinking of my good friend, one of my best opponents, and truly a great human being right now. @RicFlairNatrBoy pic.twitter.com/CAQMaFM0dW — Harley Race (@8XNWAChampion) August 14, 2017