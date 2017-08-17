These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Usually when a team is considering a wacky name like the Bananas or Flying Squirrels it’s the work of a marketing firm, but not in this case.

The new ECHL team in Portland, Maine, asked fans to submit ideas for the team name and has narrowed it down to five choices, one of which is the Wild Blueberries.

“Maine accounts for 10% of all blueberries grown in North America and Coastal Maine boasts the largest production of blueberries,” the team explains.

The other choices are pretty solid (Mariners, Watchmen, Lumberjacks and Puffins), but Bill S. of Portland’s submission takes the cake—or pie, as it were. As Puck Daddy’s Greg Wyshynski points out, a fruit nickname would be unique in American sports (though the Fort Wayne Tincaps do have an apple logo), and I’m all for originality. Although, I would throw my support behind Puffins if the team ever struck an affiliation deal with the Penguins.

The only downside is the inevitable angry blueberry logo.

[via Puck Daddy]