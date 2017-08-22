Todd Frazier’s Three-Year-Old Has a Spectacularly Sweet Swing
I think I just found the top prospect for the 2032 MLB draft.
Todd Frazier’s son Blake, who’s just three years and five months old, already has the kind of swing most major leaguers would be jealous of.
Look at him here. He takes a short stride, pulls his hips through the swing and keeps the bat level. Plus, get a load of that sweet follow-through.
Big Blake goes big fly on his last swing of the day. From the left side #seeyuhhhh #noshirtneeded pic.twitter.com/oRRpEyDsst— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) August 22, 2017
This longer cut from Frazier’s wife shows that Blake doesn’t always hit dingers but he does consistently make contact, which is amazing considering he isn’t even old enough to play T-ball yet.
The only downside is that young Blake will have to put on a shirt if he wants to reach the top levels of the game. Baseball just stifles personality like that.