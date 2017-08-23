Extra Mustard

Ken Rosenthal Joins The Athletic After Fox Sports Ditches Written Content

Jimmy Traina
an hour ago

FoxSports.com's loss is The Athletic's gain.

The startup, subscription-based website has hired long-time Major League Baseball reporter, Ken Rosenthal.

He will remain at Fox Sports to work television, but his writing will now appear on The Athletic. Rosenthal had been in limbo in recent weeks after Fox Sports decided to dump any and all writing on its website to focus on hot take videos from their various studio hosts. This forced Rosenthal to put his written content on Facebook, which, naturally, wasn't an ideal situation.

The Athletic launched in Chicago in 2016, covering the city’s local teams and has since expanded to Toronto, Cleveland, and a few other cities. They are now adding national coverage, as well.

 

