FoxSports.com's loss is The Athletic's gain.

The startup, subscription-based website has hired long-time Major League Baseball reporter, Ken Rosenthal.

He will remain at Fox Sports to work television, but his writing will now appear on The Athletic. Rosenthal had been in limbo in recent weeks after Fox Sports decided to dump any and all writing on its website to focus on hot take videos from their various studio hosts. This forced Rosenthal to put his written content on Facebook, which, naturally, wasn't an ideal situation.

As I wait to find a new writing home (hopefully soon), I will post stories on my Facebook page. First story tonight. You guys be my editors. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 12, 2017

https://t.co/zOZKNLUI5D has gone all video. That is why I no longer can write on our site. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 12, 2017

The Athletic launched in Chicago in 2016, covering the city’s local teams and has since expanded to Toronto, Cleveland, and a few other cities. They are now adding national coverage, as well.