If you didn't watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight on Saturday night, you missed a surprisingly good fight. Mayweather won by 10th–round TKO, but McGregor stayed competitive for a lot longer than many people expected.

It was actually compelling! Naturally, though, I spent half the fight looking at Twitter. There were some good jokes, and there were some dumb jokes. I laughed at most of them, possibly because it's late and I'm delirious.

In case you actually watched the fight and weren't staring at Twitter all night, here's a look at some of the best tweets from Saturday's bout.

RT if you had Conor and voted trump but you don't know how tell ppl — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 27, 2017

I think McGregor's biggest problem tonight was that these three artisanal bartenders kept offering him craft cocktails. pic.twitter.com/yF9zFfNAlM — Pablo Maurer (@MLSist) August 27, 2017

conor your enthusiasm pic.twitter.com/LlWffzhfHw — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) August 27, 2017

I dont understand a word of what conor mcgregor says but I agre with 110% of it — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) August 27, 2017

could conor beat lavar ball though — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) August 27, 2017

Today we all graduated from the sports version of Trump University — Joel D. Anderson (@byjoelanderson) August 27, 2017

Don Cheadle is at the fight. if Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, George Clooney & a Chinese gymnast show up, the Bellagio is in trouble — megan brown (@thatgirlondeck) August 27, 2017

in ancient greece this fight would have been conducted in the nude, fun to think about — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) August 27, 2017

i am above choosing sides here. i hope they either become friends & cancel the match, or beat each other completely to death simultaneously — wint (@dril) August 27, 2017

awwww, what a cute couple pic.twitter.com/EJRq8WHUeM — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) August 27, 2017

A tweet for everything. https://t.co/buPlUxP1a9 — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) August 27, 2017

The biggest takeaway from tonight, there's definitely going to be another fight, and we'll all pay for it — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) August 27, 2017

