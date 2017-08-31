Extra Mustard

Drake Donates $200,000 to J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

0:47 | NFL
Athletes and Teams Working to Aid Hurricane Harvey Victims
Jeremy Woo
29 minutes ago

J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief hit $10 million on Thursday, and it came with some help from Drake.

The Toronto-based recording artist is friendly with Watt, among many other athletes — and has pledged $200,000 to the cause.

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Watt started the fundraiser last Sunday with an initial goal of $100,000. After raising more than $6 million as of Wednesday afternoon, Watt raised his goal to $10 million, which he hit within 24 hours. He plans to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday. The money will help purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies for the people of Houston.

The Texans are headed back to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled, so that players could return home to their families.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters