J.J. Watt’s fundraising efforts for Hurricane Harvey relief hit $10 million on Thursday, and it came with some help from Drake.

The Toronto-based recording artist is friendly with Watt, among many other athletes — and has pledged $200,000 to the cause.

www.youcaring.com/JJWatt @justinjames99 🙌🏽🙏🏽💙 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Watt started the fundraiser last Sunday with an initial goal of $100,000. After raising more than $6 million as of Wednesday afternoon, Watt raised his goal to $10 million, which he hit within 24 hours. He plans to distribute supplies to those affected by the storm on Sunday. The money will help purchase food, generators, clothing, water and supplies for the people of Houston.

$10 MILLION!!!



Absolutely incredible.



The most difficult times bring out the best in humanity. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM pic.twitter.com/0H8jHcZCQc — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 31, 2017

The Texans are headed back to Houston after their Thursday night preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys was cancelled, so that players could return home to their families.

You can donate to Watt’s efforts here.