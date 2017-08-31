Extra Mustard

Supreme Court Judge Sonia Sotomayor is in the Judge's Chambers at Yankee Stadium

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Earlier in the season, we heard a lot about the swarth of seats in right field that have been converted to the "Judge's Chambers." That's because the player who the Chambers are named after, Aaron Judge, was one of the best hitters in baseball and routinely lit up Yankee Stadium with homers. 

After he put on an incredible performance to win this year's Home Run Derby—and after everyone was quick to use that as evidence that he's the new Face of Baseball—Judge has had a pretty terrible second half. So yeah, the Judge's Chambers aren't as hot as they used to be. 

Tonight, however, the Judge's Chambers are alive and well. That's because Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native and avid Yankee fan, is seated in the Chambers to watch the Yankees take on the Red Sox. 

Don't you love when puns come true?!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters