Earlier in the season, we heard a lot about the swarth of seats in right field that have been converted to the "Judge's Chambers." That's because the player who the Chambers are named after, Aaron Judge, was one of the best hitters in baseball and routinely lit up Yankee Stadium with homers.

After he put on an incredible performance to win this year's Home Run Derby—and after everyone was quick to use that as evidence that he's the new Face of Baseball—Judge has had a pretty terrible second half. So yeah, the Judge's Chambers aren't as hot as they used to be.

Tonight, however, the Judge's Chambers are alive and well. That's because Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Bronx native and avid Yankee fan, is seated in the Chambers to watch the Yankees take on the Red Sox.

Don't you love when puns come true?!