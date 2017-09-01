There's a Hot Tub in the Rutgers Student Section

Rutgers went 2-10 last season, so it's pretty safe to say that there's not too much buzz around the program. When there's not a lot of buzz you have to manufacture buzz, and what better way to manufacture buzz than installing a damn hot tub in the student section?

Not a bad way to watch a game. pic.twitter.com/7D4wAlBSL5 — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) September 1, 2017

Greetings from the hot tubs at the Rutgers game: pic.twitter.com/Bk91slvGrm — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 1, 2017

That's exactly what Rutgers did as part of their "War Before the Shore" promotion (the idea is to get fans to come to the game before heading to the Jersey Shore for Labor Day) for its season opener against No. 8 Washington.

Rutgers also brought boats into the stadium for fans to sit in and watch the game. Gimmicky? Yes. Effective? It appears so—the student section was packed, and 28-point underdog Rutgers took a 7-3 lead into the second quarter. Progress!