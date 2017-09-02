Extra Mustard

Ric Flair Tweets Video: "I Ain't Dead Yet"

Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Wrestling icon Ric Flair tweeted a video reminding people that he is, in fact, alive and thanking fans for their support throughout his health struggles. 

The "Dirtiest Player in the Game" was rushed to a hospital in early August, and upon medical attention, what was thought to be an intestinal blockage wound up requiring part of his bowel be removed. He has surgery on Aug. 14 and was placed in a medically induced coma at one point. One of his representatives tweeted that he was awake, communicating and progressing well on Aug. 19. 

Warning: the Tweet below has some NSFW language. 

Flair, 68, spoke with Sports Illustrated shortly before the hospitalization and admitted that his drinking had worsened the problem. 

“I had one vice,” admitted Flair. “I’m not going to point my finger at anybody else. My vice was drinking. I didn’t have any pain issues, addiction problems, marijuana, cocaine, nothing like that. It’s a fact that I kept myself up all night and always had a good time.”

There is an ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair that is expected to be released in November.

