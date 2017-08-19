WWE legend Ric flair is awake and progressing after being put in a medically induced coma and having surgery earlier this week, according to one of his representatives Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC.

Out of respect 4 family priv there has not been an official @RicFlairNatrBoy update-has led 2 false info. Don't believe everything u read. — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

Happy 2 report @RicFlairNatrBoy is awake, communicating & progressing..but there are complications so needs rest for the 1st time in 40 yrs — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

He did cut a promo on a nurse yesterday so anyone that knows @RicFlairNatrBoy knows that's a very, very good sign 😉 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

On behalf of @RicFlairNatrBoy THANK YOU 4 the outpouring of prayers & well wishes (altho the offers 4 a kidney seemed a little excessive :) — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

The man outlived a plane crash & being struck by lightening, he is a survivor.Grateful 4 all the love & respect sent @RicFlairNatrBoy way 🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 19, 2017

Flair, 68, was hospitalized last weekend for what Zanoni initially described as "routine monitoring." The following day she asked for friends and fans of the WWE Hall of Famer to send "prayers and positive energy," as Flair was dealing with "tough medical issues."

There were reports that Flair was dealing with heart-related issues, but after the surgery Monday, Zanoni stated that was not the case.

Ric had surgery today (not❤️related)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 🙏🏻4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

There has been no update regarding what issues Flair is dealing with.

When the news regarding Flair needing surgery first broke, there was an outpouring of support and well wishes from WWE superstars, including Dolph Ziggler and Flair's daughter Charlotte.

There is an ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair that is expected to be released in November.