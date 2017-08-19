Extra Mustard

Ric Flair Awake, Progressing After Surgery

0:45 | Extra Mustard
Report: Ric Flair Put in Medically Induced Coma, Surgery ‘a Success’
Khadrice Rollins
an hour ago

WWE legend Ric flair is awake and progressing after being put in a medically induced coma and having surgery earlier this week, according to one of his representatives Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent LLC.

Tech & Media
Wooo! An inside look at ESPN's '30 for 30' on wrestler Ric Flair

Flair, 68, was hospitalized last weekend for what Zanoni initially described as "routine monitoring." The following day she asked for friends and fans of the WWE Hall of Famer to send "prayers and positive energy," as Flair was dealing with "tough medical issues."

There were reports that Flair was dealing with heart-related issues, but after the surgery Monday, Zanoni stated that was not the case.

There has been no update regarding what issues Flair is dealing with.

When the news regarding Flair needing surgery first broke, there was an outpouring of support and well wishes from WWE superstars, including Dolph Ziggler and Flair's daughter Charlotte.

There is an ESPN 30 for 30 on Flair that is expected to be released in November.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters