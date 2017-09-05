Bryce Harper is not a big fan of New York City

Bryce Harper's hair—and particularly his hair flips—have become iconic in the world of baseball. But the Nationals slugger debuted a new corn rows hairstyle on his Instagram story on Tuesday, and the initial reviews haven't been too positive.

Bryce Harper has a new hairstyle. He should get another hairstyle



(📷 bharper3407 | instagram) pic.twitter.com/l9Mgk6nxVf — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 5, 2017

Rob Manfred: there has been a serious decline in the percentage of black MLB players



Bryce Harper: say no more fam pic.twitter.com/5mfCyoL9AN — 🥇 (@SteeloCity) September 5, 2017

Bryce Harper's new hairdo is the Nationals in the playoffs of hairdos. pic.twitter.com/WRXL9WFpAO — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) September 6, 2017

Harper has been out since Aug. 12 with a significant bone bruise in his left knee. The injury initially appeared to be more serious than a bone bruise, as Harper's knee straightened unnaturally after he slipped on a wet base.

Shortly after the injury, the Nationals said they expected Harper to return before the end of the regular season, prompting general manager Mike Rizzo to say that he felt the team "dodged a bullet."

Harper had not begun running as of last week, but he did play catch for the first time since the injury on Tuesday. There remains no timetable for his return.

Before the injury, Harper was enjoying an MVP-caliber season. For the season, he is batting .326 with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs and a 1.034 OPS.