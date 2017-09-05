Extra Mustard

Look: Bryce Harper Debuts Corn Rows

2:44 | MLB
Bryce Harper is not a big fan of New York City
Daniel Rapaport
20 minutes ago

Bryce Harper's hair—and particularly his hair flips—have become iconic in the world of baseball. But the Nationals slugger debuted a new corn rows hairstyle on his Instagram story on Tuesday, and the initial reviews haven't been too positive. 

Harper has been out since Aug. 12 with a significant bone bruise in his left knee. The injury initially appeared to be more serious than a bone bruise, as Harper's knee straightened unnaturally after he slipped on a wet base.

Shortly after the injury, the Nationals said they expected Harper to return before the end of the regular season, prompting general manager Mike Rizzo to say that he felt the team "dodged a bullet." 

Harper had not begun running as of last week, but he did play catch for the first time since the injury on Tuesday. There remains no timetable for his return. 

Before the injury, Harper was enjoying an MVP-caliber season. For the season, he is batting .326 with 29 home runs, 87 RBIs and a 1.034 OPS.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters